Anthony Pettis Returns To Lightweight In January

Spread the word!













Anthony Pettis will be dropping back down to 155 pounds for his next fight.

MMA Junkie reports that Pettis will be taking on Diego Ferreira on January 18 at an event yet to be named. Pettis, a former champion at lightweight, jumped up to welterweight this year where he knocked out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. He followed that up with a decision loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 241 in August.

As for Ferreira, he snapped a five-fight losing streak defeating Mairbek Taisumov at UFC 242 via unanimous decision. Now, he’ll get an opportunity against one of the division’s most dynamic strikers, and a former champion, in Pettis. Check out the updated January 18 UFC card below.

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

What do you think about Pettis returning to lightweight in January?