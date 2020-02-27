Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Set For June 20

Spread the word!













Anthony Joshua’s next title defense is set.

“AJ” will defend his heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The news was confirmed by promoters Eddie Hearn and Todd duBoef to Yahoo before an initial report from The Athletic on Thursday.

“Eddie Hearn tells The Athletic that the site deal hasn’t been signed, but that Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight championship defense vs. Kubrat Pulev will be staged June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Joshua’s first U.K., fight since September 2018 when he beat Povetkin.”

Pulev is Joshua’s IBF mandatory and was previously slated to fight the Briton back in 2017 until he suffered a shoulder injury. The Bulgarian is 28-1 with his sole career loss coming to Wladimir Klitschko back in 2014. He has since won eight in a row.

Many were hoping that Joshua would face new WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a title unification fight instead. However, with Deontay Wilder revealing that he would be exercising his rematch clause, Pulev was the only option that made sense.

However, Hearn — Joshua’s promoter — is still hopeful a title unification fight will take place later this year provided both fighters win their next bouts.

Do you think Joshua will get past Pulev? Or are we in store for another upset in the boxing world?