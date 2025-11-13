UFC Contender: If Jake Paul Survives One Round Against Anthony Joshua The Fight is Fixed

Jake Paul getting out of the opening frame in a potential fight with Anthony Joshua would prove the bout wasn’t on the level, according to a notable MMA fighter. While the idea of the contest is still in the report talks, many have been buzzing about the potential for ‘The Problem Child’ to fight the former unified heavyweight boxing champion.

Leon Edwards weighed in on the discourse surrounding this fight as he heads into his own key contest this weekend. The former UFC welterweight champion will be taking on a notable contender at 170 pounds, Carlos Prates, at UFC 322 on Saturday, November 15th.

When asked about the potential boxing clash between Paul and AJ, which has been rumored to transpire in December, Edwards said,

“That’s mad. Fair play to Jake Paul, first of all, for taking it. If AJ doesn’t knock him out in like one, two rounds, then I feel like the fight must be fixed or something ’cause I’m going in — Joshua, obviously, for the KO. So, yeah … I’m going AJ for the win.”

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua not agreed to, per AJ’s promoter

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is getting many talking, but the fight does not exist in a tangibly real way, according to Eddie Hearn from an interview the boxing promoter did with BBC 5 Live. The reports out there regarding this bout were described as premature by Hearn, and the Matchroom Boxing figurehead was teasing other opportunities for Joshua.

The concept of Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua finally coming to fruition was put out there by Hearn, who mentioned that Turki Alalshikh was keen on delivering that long-discussed Fury vs. Joshua fight next year.

While Hearn mentioned some conversations were had about a Paul fight, he mentioned that some jumped the gun with talking about this fight like it were an assured thing. Eddie Hearn was a bit cheeky in saying the Paul vs. AJ boxing bout may happen, but nothing is confirmed at this juncture.