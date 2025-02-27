Anthony Joshua’s Net Worth: How the Boxing Heavyweight Star Built His Fortune

With a net worth estimated at $83 million, Anthony Joshua is one of the highest-earning athletes in the world.

A former unified heavyweight boxing champion, Joshua has emerged as one of the top stars in the sport over the last several years. As a result, he has been banking big bucks for his fights, including a reportedly $30 million payday for his second-round knockout of former UFC titleholder Francis Ngannou last year.

But not all of Joshua’s money comes from punching people in the face.

Joshua has spent much of his career building his personal brand and cultivating a number of blue-chip sponsorship deals that have put him far ahead of other notable fighters like Tyson Fury financially.

“Fury’s made a lot of money the last three, four, five years but AJ has been at it for the last decade – big pay-per-views, huge site fees,” Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn told GRM Daily. “He’s also the first fighter that’s had the massive commercial deals. Under Armor, Beats, and Lucozade, they’re big, big brands getting behind him. That’s why I respect AJ so much, because he wants it more now, and he works harder now than he’s ever worked in the sport And he’s in the back end of his career.”

Another financial tool for Joshua is his massive social media following which includes 28 million followers across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Is Anthony Joshua vs. ‘The Gyspy King’ next?

In his last outing, Joshua suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September. Despite the defeat, there’s a strong possibility that his next fight will come against former WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury after ‘The Gypsy King’ came up short in back-to-back fights against Oleksandr Usyk.

A rematch with Dubois is also in the cards for Joshua, but a fight with Fury would almost certainly take precedence over running it back with the IBF heavyweight champion.