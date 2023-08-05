A planned August 12. heavyweight rematch between former world champion, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte has been shelved, after “adverse analytical findings” were returned after a random drug test submitted by the latter.

Eddie Hearn confirms the cancellation of Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte II

Per an official statement from Matchroom Boxing, Anthony Joshua’s scheduled heavyweight rematch with Whyte – which was slated to take place next weekend in London, has now been cancelled following the anti-doping violation.

“5 August 2023 – Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Assocaiation [VADA] informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions, and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol,” A statement released read.”

“In light of the new, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

BREAKING..more updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/cnKFqYgIVV — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 5, 2023

Initially sharing the ring back in December 2015 at The O2 Arena in the capital, Joshua managed to clinch the British heavyweight title with a seventh round knockout win over Whyte.

In his most recent outing, former world heavyweight champion, Joshua, 33, snapped a run of two consecutive losses to current champion, Oleksandr Usyk – with a unanimous decision win over common-foe, Jermaine Franklin back in April in London.

As for Whyte, the 35-year-old Jamaican-born fighter himself most recently landed a win over common-foe, Franklin, defeating the American heavyweight back in November with a majority decision victory.



The triumph propelled Whyte back to the winner’s enclosure following a WBC heavyweight title challenge loss to incumbent gold holder, Tyson Fury earlier last year, after he had earned a championship try with a stunning rematch knockout of Alexander Povetkin.

With the future of Joshua currently unclear, the Watford native was linked with a subsequent showdown with former WBC heavyweight titleholder, Deontay Wilder later this year following his planned return against Whyte next weekend.

What’s next for former world champion, Anthony Joshua?