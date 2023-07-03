According to multiple reports this Monday afternoon, it appears former world champion, Anthony Joshua is edging closer toward a return to the boxing ring for the second time this year, with former-foe, Dillian Whyte reportedly penning his bout agreement for a planned August 12. rematch in London, England.

Joshua, a former WBA, WBO, IBO, IBF world heavyweight champion, snapped a two-fight losing skid to Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year in his fighting return to the U.K. – defeating Jermaine Franklin with a unanimous decision win in the capital.

Whyte, a former interim WBC heavyweight champion, who boasts a 29-3 professional record, most recently turned in a majority decision win of his own over common-foe, Franklin back in November of last year.

Fighting Anthony Joshua for the first time back in 2015, Whyte suffered a seventh round TKO loss to the Watford native in the pair’s championship clash.

Anthony Joshua has been lined up for a London rematch with Dillian Whyte

And in the wake of rumors linking him to a potential end-of-year clash with former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, Joshua has reportedly been lined up to return firstly in August on home soil – with links to a rematch against Whyte – whose team recently confirmed the presence of a now-signed bout agreement.

“Dillian (Whyte) returned the signed agreement on Sunday morning ET and that he is unaware of any other party being in the frame for the fight,” A statement released to ESPN from Whyte’s spokesperson read. “He is looking forward to fighting Anthony Joshua for a second time on Aug 12. at The O2.”

25-3 as a professional, Joshua’s sole other professional loss came in the form of a upset knockout defeat to former champion, Andy Ruiz Jr. in his North American debut back in June 2019 in Madison Square Garden.

Over the course of his tenured career, Joshua, 33, holds wins over the likes of Dillian Whyte, Charles Martin, Dominic Breazeale, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Kubrat Pulev to name a few.