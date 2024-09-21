Anthony Joshua Dreams of Bringing Boxing’s Heavyweight Division ‘Back Alive’

Anthony Joshua may not have a world title around his waist, but he is without a doubt one of boxing’s biggest heavyweight stars.

On Saturday, September 21, the Watford, England native returns to the squared circle for a tough test when he challenges reigning IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois inside the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England. Nearly 100,000 fans are expected to turn out to see Joshua throw hands with ‘Dynamite’ in one of the most anticipated headliners of the year.

Joshua goes into the bout having won four straight, including a vicious second-round knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March.

Anthony Joshua feeling blessed to be back in the boxing spotlight

He’ll look to extend that streak to five and become a world titleholder for the third time in his illustrious career. But beyond that, Joshua aims to bring the once-celebrated division out of the dark ages and make it the sport’s premiere weight class

“It can happen in a variety of ways,” Joshua told ESPN. “I’m not depending on punch power; it takes a lot more to be a great fighter. I’ll break him down with my spirit. I showed Daniel and his whole team the respect they deserve through my training camp and that’s going to put me in good stead. I’m tough, so is he. May the best man win. Good luck to him and his team. “One thing when first I started boxing is, I wanted to bring the heavyweight division back alive in the U.K. So well done to everyone here as well. What a blessing to be back again… we’re ready to rock and roll. I’m in supreme condition physically and mentally. I’ve been watching some of the old fights as well to remind myself what I’m capable of” (h/t MMA Mania).

Overall, Joshua is 28-3 in his professional boxing career with 25 of his wins coming by way of knockout.