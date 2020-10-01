The soon to return former UFC light-heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson has let rip at Paulo Costa. ‘Rumble’ has not been impressed with how the Brazilian knockout artist handled his loss to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Costa and Adesanya had a long and bitter build up to their UFC 253 main event fight this past weekend. ‘Stylebender’ made easy work of the previously unbeaten Costa who suffered a second-round knockout loss.

Immediately after the fight was called Adesanya was seen humping his downed opponent – something Costa has not taken well. ‘Borrachinha’ has vowed to get revenge on Adesanya and also indicated he was injured heading into the fight.

Speaking on the latest episode of Real Quick with Mike Swick, Johnson revealed he was not surprised to see Adesanya look so flawless in victory at UFC 253 due to training with the New Zealander in the past.

“I figured that was gonna happen,” Johnson said. “Costa is a little flat footed, a little bit. He’ll pressure you, he knows how to go forward. I don’t think he knows how to go backwards. But I’ve trained with Stylebender, he’s whupped my butt pretty good. Came in the gym, had just finished his kickboxing match a week or two before. And that’s when I had just started my camp and he came and put a beating on me. He’s really good, gotta give him credit, he’s the best.”

“But Costa, when you showboat like that you actually … you’re not focused. How many people have played that game and have come out successful? That’s not something to play with, especially not in a championship. Don’t play like that.”

Johnson thinks Costa’s attitude cost him in the fight. ‘Rumble’ also isn’t a fan of the Brazilian’s attitude post-fight and has advised the middleweight contender to “man up”.

“Stylebender was serious, Costa came in thinking that he’s just a white belt, he’s nothing, he’s skinny,” Johnson continued. “Hey, being skinny has its advantages, dude. I don’t understand all of a sudden either why Costa is getting so upset after he saw what Stylebender did to him, you know? I was like ‘Dude, you were the one talking so much and then he gets you at the end and now you mad? Because he embarrassed you? Come on man, grow some balls. Man up to that.’ It is what it is. You can’t demand a rematch either after a performance like that either. That’s not smart. That’s not gonna sell for sure.”

Do you agree with Anthony Johnson? Does Paulo Costa need to “man up” and take his loss to Israel Adesanya?