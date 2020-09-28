Paulo Costa finally learned what Israel Adesanya did to him following their UFC 253 middleweight title fight this past weekend.

Adesanya enjoyed a dominant victory over Costa in their heated grudge match after a second-round TKO win. However, what went viral was Adesanya mockingly humping Costa as the referee called an end to the fight.

It appears Costa only just found out about it as he took to Instagram to post a video about Adesanya’s actions on Monday.

“I come here to talk about the action that human trash did, that human trash did after the fight,” Costa said. “I didn’t see when I was there in the cage but I saw now, and I disapprove 100 percent. … Nobody can stop me, nobody can stop me. I want my rematch.

“You know, something happened before the fight. I’m not giving excuses to my people, my fans, but I will be 100 percent to fight him and make him pay. That’s my words. Save my words.”

Adesanya has already come across the post and made some comments.

“The Last Stylebender” followed it up with an Instagram post of his own.

Costa will definitely need a win or two before he can think of getting a rematch with Adesanya, but one thing is for sure — it looks like their beef will continue for a while.

What do you make of Costa’s response?