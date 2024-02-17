Anthony Hernandez wins fifth straight, taps out Roman Kopylov via rear naked choke – UFC 298 Highlights

Anthony Hernandez extended his undefeated streak to five in a row at UFC 298, earning a submission victory over Russian standout Roman Kopylov.

Kicking off the pay-per-view portion of the evening, ‘Fluffy’ gave fight fans inside the Honda Center something to cheer about with a stellar second-round rear-naked choke submission over Kopylov. The victory came shortly after Hernandez managed to get Kopylov to the ground.

Kopylov did his best to defend, but in an attempt to get back to his feet, he gave Hernandez the opening he needed to cinch his arm firmly under the neck and force a tap out.

Official Result: Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Kopylov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:23 of Round 1.

‘Fluffy’ moved to 6-2 under the UFC banner and 12-2 overall.

Check Out Highlights From Roman Kopylov vs. Anthony Hernandez at UFC 298:

Anthony Hernandez submits Roman Kopylov in round 2 #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/dFlWyj2Ha1 — Haduucken (@ContentFight) February 18, 2024

FLUFFY KNEW HE HAD IT!



🔒 Anthony Hernandez sinks in the RNC and wasn't leaving without the tap! #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/wDGqpkmnEe — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 18, 2024