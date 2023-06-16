PFL heavyweight is Ante Delija welcomes the challenge of Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou’s recent situation has become one of the biggest stories within MMA for quite some time. After a long and ugly contract dispute with the UFC, ‘The Predator’ would test the free agency market rather the resigning with the promotion. Ngannou would land himself a monumental deal with the PFL, not only fulfilling his financial requirements, but also his personal details that were all important.

Ngannou is set to compete in the PFL’s super fight division, but there is questions on who a viable opponent would be as it Ngannou’s bouts are set to be pay-per-view. Heavyweight lacks significant depth and a lot of the elite big men are already signed to UFC.

Ante Delija outlined as welcoming opponent

Reigning PFL heavyweight champion Delija is one of PFL’s brightest heavyweights and should he continue his current winning streak, could find himself in a Ngannou fight. PFL analyst and commentator, Randy Couture recently expressed his interest in the matchup.

“Ante Delija won last year’s championship in stellar fashion and he was very highly touted when we signed him,” Couture said to MMA Junkie. “He struggled with the format early on, and I think he sorted it out.

“He’s a game fighter. He’s a solid, well-rounded fighter. Francis Ngannou and Ante Delija, that would be a great fight. I would watch that fight, and I would pay a pay-per-view to watch that fight.” (H/T MMAJunkie)

Talking to MMA News, Delija would be questioned on the interest in a potential Ngannou fight and seems up for the challenge.

I’m very motivated to conquer and get this belt, and fight Francis Ngannou,” Delija exclaimed. “Ngannou is one of the greatest, No. 1 in the world at heavyweight, and I feel like I’m also No. 1 in the world, so, of course, I’m gonna go for his head.”

“We can’t know until the fight happens, but I’m very motivated to fight him at any cost.”

