Dan Hardy was in shock after Brendan Loughnane was finished by huge underdog Jesus Pinedo last night at PFL 4.

Last night, the PFL held an event in Atlanta Georgia, headlined by homegrown talent and the winner of last years featherweight tournament, Loughnane. The Manchester born fighter enjoyed an incredible 2022, capping it off with an impressive win over Bubba Jenkins in the final of the tournament, and decided to re-enter the tournament this year.

Loughnane was tipped to win heading into the tournament as well as being a -500 favrioute last night over Pinedo. Unfortunately for Loughnane, Pinedo would catch him with a knee that would be the beginning of the end, finishing it up with ground and pound before the referee called a halt to the contest. The 33-year-old is now out of the tournament while Pinedo advances to the next step.

Dan Hardy reacts to Brendan Loughnane knockout loss at PFL 4

On commentary last night was Dan Hardy, a former UFC title challenger turned analyst and commentor, who has flourished in his duties since his competitive retirement. Hardy perfectly encapsulated of the shock of the finish last night.

Hardy, a fellow Brit, had spoken highly of Loughnane before and praised him in an intervierw with Fighters Only Magazine when discussing his role within PFL

“The fact that we’ve already got Brendan Loughnane, who’s already won the featherweight world championship, he’s already walked that path, so European fighters can already see that it’s possible,” Hardy said.

“Through all the adversity that he went through, as well, from not getting signed to the UFC when he should have been, and the criticism of his decision-making, he’s shown himself to be a world-class athlete right now, and he’s got the money and the belt to prove it. So he’s already done that for the European fighters.

