Ante Delija demolishes Renan Ferreira with first-round knockout to secure championship spot – PFL 8 Highlights

By
Nikhil Sharma
-
Ante Delija
Ante Delija showcased relentless pressure to dispatch of Renan Ferreira at PFL 8.

Going into the bout as the runner-up of the PFL 2021 heavyweight season, Ante Delija was looking to solidify his place in the tournament finals with a win over Renan Ferreira at PFL 8: 2022 Playoffs at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Delija, the protege of the legendary MMA fighter Mirko Cro Cop, kicked things off utilizing a grappling-heavy approach. He managed to inflict a considerable amount of damage to Ferreira through ground and pound in the opening round. His aggression from the top position proved too much for Ferreira, who was unable to provide an answer for the Croations’s pressure.

Delijah scored a first-round knockout finish of Ferreira.

Below, catch the highlights from Ante Delija, Renan Ferreira

