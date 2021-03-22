Mirko Cro Cop quickly tapped out former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren during an MMA training session.

The Croatia international who now playing in Russia for Zenit St Petersburg was able to survive 50 seconds with Cro Cop before submitting to an armbar. Lovren posted the “short” training session to social media alongside the caption:

“Had this morning a short training session against @crocop1009 What a beast this man still is. Was a big pleasure Mirko. Thank you”

Cro Cop brought an end to his famous MMA career in 2019 on the back of a 10-fight win streak. The kickboxing legend suffered a stroke following his win over Roy Nelson at Bellator 216 which forced him to walk away from the sport. The Croatian finished with a record of 38-11-2. He holds several high profile wins over the likes of Josh Barnett, Wanderlei Silva, Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman.

Lovren is a world cup finalist who made a name for himself in the Premier League. The 31-year-old enjoyed huge success during his six-year stay at Liverpool. Lovren helped ‘The Reds’ end their 30-year league title drought and win the UEFA Champions League.

Do you think Dejan Lovren did well in his sparring session with Mirko Cro Cop