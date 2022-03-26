Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Angela Lee scored a second-round rear-naked-choke submission win over Stamp Fairtex to defend her atomweight title at ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Lee survived an early scare after Fairtex landed a nasty body shot in round one before utilizing her grappling to dominate the rest of the contest. The 24-year-old champion took Fairtex’s back but couldn’t secure the finish in the first frame.

In the second stanza, Lee quickly locked up a triangle choke that Fairtex miraculously escaped from. Lee also tried to secure the rarely seen twister submission before she eventually forced the tap by locking up a rear-naked choke in the final seconds of round two. Check out the highlights below.

What do you make of Angela Lee’s win over Stamp Fairtex at ONE X?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR