Angela Lee scored a second-round rear-naked-choke submission win over Stamp Fairtex to defend her atomweight title at ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Lee survived an early scare after Fairtex landed a nasty body shot in round one before utilizing her grappling to dominate the rest of the contest. The 24-year-old champion took Fairtex’s back but couldn’t secure the finish in the first frame.

In the second stanza, Lee quickly locked up a triangle choke that Fairtex miraculously escaped from. Lee also tried to secure the rarely seen twister submission before she eventually forced the tap by locking up a rear-naked choke in the final seconds of round two. Check out the highlights below.

Who do you got in the main event of #ONEX? Will Angela Lee extend her reign of dominance or will Stamp Fairtex become the most decorated fighter in ONE Championship history? pic.twitter.com/In2xscnZvL — NISSI ICASIANO (@Nissi_Icasiano) March 26, 2022

