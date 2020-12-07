Angela Hill is the latest fighter to be forced out of their scheduled match-up due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

The popular strawweight was supposed to take part in a highly anticipated rematch with Tecia Torres on the undercard of UFC 256 on December 12. Unfortunately, that will no longer happen and Hill took to social media to explain why she wrote.

“Tested positive for Covid and won’t be fighting next week. Tried to stay as safe as possible during fightcamp but with mma training there’s virtually no social distancing. Was looking forward to running it back, maybe in the near future. #CovidFuckingUpEveryonesSeason #UFC256 Was a little sick over the weekend but feeling back to normal now. Would be trying to fight under different circumstances but thankful for my health and some time to recover”

Hill last fought in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 in September on short-notice, dropping a decision loss to Michelle Waterson. The defeat followed a hugely contentious split decision loss to one-time title challenger, Cláudia Gadelha at a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville event in May.

Torres looked on the brink of a UFC exit before his last fight against Brianna Van Buren. ‘The Tiny Tornado’ had lost four straight fights against Joanna Jȩdrzejczyk, Jéssica Andrade, Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang. Torres looked flawless against Van Buren picking up a unanimous decision win and maintaining her status as a UFC fighter.

UFC 256 Fight Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Daniel Pineda vs. Cub Swanson

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson

Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang

Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper





