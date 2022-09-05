Andy Ruiz Jr. drops Luis Ortiz three times in a fierce display of power to secure victory, Deontay Wilder Next?

In a division defined by its power, Andy Ruiz kept the tradition alive tonight by displaying some brutal strength against Luis Ortiz. Ortiz would technically win more rounds on the judges’ scorecards, but the knockdowns by Ruiz added up and granted him the unanimous decision victory against a formidable foe.

With a pace that some would claim to be stale and a little slow, the action would intensify in the blink of an eye. Ortiz’s jab was crisp and prominent, but the heavy hitter Ruiz would find a way behind it to land some devastating power shots that would put him down.

Things heated up in the second round, as a monstrous right hand would score a knockdown for Ruiz. Ortiz would get back to his feet, but wouldn’t yet fully regain his bearings before another huge blow would send him crashing to the canvas once more for a second knockdown.

The rest of the match would pass on with little spectacle. Ortiz’s jab once again asserted itself, but another knockdown by Andy Ruiz in the seventh round would be the clincher, and a miracle would be needed for Ortiz to be victorious on the scorecards.

Andy Ruiz gets his third knock down of the fight late in the 7th round!#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/dcEa7HqCxu — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Andy Ruiz speaks on his future activity while Luis Ortiz confronts defeat

Despite getting dropped so many times, the 43 years-old Luis Ortiz seemed proud of his efforts and wasn’t yet ready to retire from professional boxing.

“I told you I was going to be a warrior,” Ortiz said after the fight, as transcribed by CBS Boxing. “I love this. This is Cuba vs. Mexico. It was a war. … If they said ‘King Kong’ is old. I gave you a war today. I think I gave a good fight tonight.”

Andy Ruiz was ecstatic to get his hand raised again. He made boxing history when he defeated Anthony Joshua to win the IBF, WBO, and WBA titles, but was defeated in the rematch. Since then, it’s been a sporadic journey, as Ruiz has only fought twice now since that loss in the rematch with Joshua three years ago.

“Staying active, man. I don’t want to be waiting so long before I fight,” Ruiz would say. “I want to be fighting three or four times a year. I’m ready. I want to bring the belt back to Mexico.”

Deontay Wilder was in the crowd and even entered the ring to speak to Ruiz about a potential fight after the Mexican boxer called him out. Wilder, who has a fight in October, seemed very willing to the idea as long as things went to plan for him against his opponent.

