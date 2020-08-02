Andrei Arlovski will face a stern test in his next outing.

As per MMA Fighting, the former UFC heavyweight champion is set to take on rising prospect Tanner Boser on the upcoming October 3 show.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of the fight or a location for the event either. The news was first reported by TSN.

Arlovski will be looking to establish another winning streak as he is coming off a unanimous decision win over Philipe Lins at UFC Jacksonville back in May. He was previously knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244 last November.

Boser, meanwhile, has been very active the last few months with back-to-back TKO wins over Lins in June and Raphael Pessoa last month. In total, the 29-year-old Canadian is 3-1 with the UFC as he will now look to earn the biggest win of his career over a legend in Arlovski.

A women’s bantamweight bout between Germaine de Randamie and Julianna Pena is also slated for the October 3 card. However, there is no official word on what fight will be headlining the event as of now.

What do you make of the fight? And who you see coming out on top?