Andrei Arlovski Returns At UFC Moscow

Andrei Arlovski has his next fight booked and it will go down at UFC Moscow.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is slated to meet Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout at this upcoming event. The fight was first reported by MMAjunkie and later announced by Arlovski’s management on Instagram.

Arlovski is slated to make some history when he steps into the Octagon under the UFC banner for this bout as it will mark his 27th UFC heavyweight appearance.

As a result, this will tie fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir for the most fights in divisional history.

The only difference is the fact that he has the chance to separate from Mir for the most wins in the history of the weight class, with both currently at 16. Mir is currently under contract with the Viacom-owned promotion, Bellator MMA.

On the flip side, the Russian fighter has won three of his past four fights. By accepting this fight, he is slated to try to score the biggest win of his pro-MMA career against the former UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC Moscow (UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The Las Vegas-based promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card for the show:



Aleksei Oleinik vs. TBA

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski