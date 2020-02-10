Andrea Lee Wants Pictures, Videos Of Judge Not Watching Her UFC 247 Fight

Spread the word!













UFC women’s flyweight Andrea Lee was not pleased to hear that one of the judges watching her fight wasn’t actually paying attention.

Lee took on Lauren Murphy in the prelims of UFC 247 on Saturday night in Houston, Texas. Many felt she did more than enough to win the bout — after all, every media member scored the fight her way.

However, she ended up losing a split decision much to the shock of the mixed martial arts world. To make matters worse, commentators Joe Rogan and Dominick Cruz noticed one of the judges wasn’t paying attention during the fight.

It compounded a night full of judging mishaps, most notably in the main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes where one judge bewilderingly gave the former a 49-46 scorecard.

And Lee now wants to see proof of the judge not paying attention. She went on to add in her statement that such judges should not be given the opportunity to oversee a fight ever again:

“If anyone has video or pictures of the judge who was on his phone during the fights, please send them to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I just think that if you’re there to judge fights, you should be watching the fight and not on your phone, therefore I think that judge should not have the opportunity to sit cage side and judge fights ever again, especially when there are plenty of other judges who were better qualified and more deserving.”

It should be interesting to see if there are any new developments or updates following the abysmal judging on Saturday night.

