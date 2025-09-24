Andre Petroski Expected to Spoilt Cameron Rowston’s Debut

The upcoming UFC middleweight matchup between Cameron Rowston and Andre Petroski on September 28, 2025, in Perth is an interesting fight with different styles and backgrounds.

Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski Odds

The betting odds for Cameron Rowston versus Andre Petroski show an interesting dynamic that has evolved somewhat over the course of the fight's announcement. Andre Petroski is currently positioned as the favorite across most sportsbooks, with odds ranging from around -160 to -220, while Cameron Rowston is the underdog with odds between +136 to +185 depending on the bookmaker.

Petroski opened as an even heavier favorite at around -220 when the fight was first announced, but his odds have slightly shortened to closer to -160 at some books, suggesting some early money may have come in on the underdog Rowston. Some major sportsbooks have Petroski at -162 and Rowston at +136, which translates to an implied probability of about 59.3% for Petroski to win and 40.7% for Rowston. Other books show similar lines with Petroski at 1.70 (around -143 in American odds) and Rowston at 2.20 (+120).

What’s particularly notable is that despite this being Rowston’s UFC debut against a proven UFC veteran, the odds aren’t overwhelmingly lopsided. The fact that Petroski isn’t a massive favorite suggests oddsmakers respect Rowston’s skills and see legitimate paths to victory for the Australian.

The stakes include Rowston’s UFC debut, where he wants to prove he belongs at this level and continue his climb, against Petroski’s need to maintain momentum and climb the middleweight ranks. Petroski has more UFC experience and grappling prowess, which might dictate the fight if he can control Rowston on the ground. Rowston must utilize his striking, reach, and possibly keep the fight standing to negate Petroski’s wrestling advantage.

Cameron Rowston is a 30-year-old Australian fighter making his UFC debut with a record of 12 wins and 3 losses. He fights in the middleweight division as well, standing taller at 6 feet 3 inches with an impressive 78-inch reach, giving him a range advantage over Petroski. Rowston has demonstrated effective striking and submission skills with recent wins by TKO and submission, including a 1-1 record in DWCS.

This fight is a classic striker versus grappler matchup. Petroski relies on wrestling and control, while Rowston brings striking and reach. Petroski’s experience and grappling could be key, but Rowston’s length and athleticism present challenges. Fans can expect a competitive, tactical fight with these contrasts in styles and career contexts at play.