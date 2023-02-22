Andre Muniz thinks Alex Pereira’s rematch with Israel Adesanya will be his last fight at 185lbs

UFC middleweight Andre Muniz thinks Alex Pereira’s reign as 185lb champion won’t last too much longer.

Pereira capped off an incredible first-12 months with the UFC, knocking out Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their fight to claim the middleweight title. The pair will rematch in the main event of UFC 287 on April 8 in Miami, Florida

Pereira’s compatriot, Andre Muniz, thinks regardless of the result, ‘Poatan’s time as 185lb champion will be over. Pereira walks around well over the 185lb limit and looks to stand at around 6’5, Muniz feels that the weight cut will become too much and he will eventually have to venture to 205lbs.

“We see his social media and he’s always around 220 pounds, so it’s hard to make championship weight at 185. Maybe that’s why he won’t have a long reign in this division,” said Muniz.

I believe he will defend this title [against Adesanya] and, with a win, he moves up a division. I don’t think he’ll have as many title defenses for so long, especially to preserve his body and have a longer career. It takes a toll on the body and sooner or later he will pay the price with his performance.”

Muniz declared reigning light-heavyweight champion Jamhal Hill as an ideal next opponent for Pereira. Hill is fresh off an impressive performance against Glover Teixeira, a close friend and training partner of Pereira.

I would like to see Poatan moving up and fighting Jamahal,” Muniz said. “I think every Brazilian would watch to see that. That vengeance thing in the air, especially since Poatan trains with Glover. But this fight has to happen for the division.” (H/T MMAFighting)

Andre Muniz fights at UFC Vegas 70

Muniz will take on fellow contender, Brendan Allen in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 70 and will aim to add to his nine-fight win streak.

Do you agree with Andre Muniz right?