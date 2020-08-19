Middleweight legend Anderson Silva is set to take his “final fight” against Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall according to Dana White.

The UFC boss revealed after DWCS 29 he is currently working on what he believes will be Silva’s last fight, he said.

“We’re working on a fight for him coming up soon here. He will fight again. I met with his managers the other day. This will be his last fight. This will be his last fight. I think he’s going to retire. That’s not our business. That’s up to him. That’s up to him. Let him do this the way he wants to do it.”

White was initially reluctant to reveal who ‘The Spider’ would be facing but eventually revealed Hall as the man he would likely fight in his UFC swansong.

“We’re talking about putting him in a very competitive fight that should be fun. … Uriah Hall,” White said. (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Silva has only won one of his last eight fights since losing his middleweight title to Chris Weidman in 2013. The 45-year-old is currently riding a two-fight losing streak and hasn’t picked up a win since beating Derek Brunson over three rounds in 2017.

Hall was supposed to fight Yoel Romero this weekend but the Cuban recently withdrew from the bout. Hall is currently riding a two-fight winning streak after beating Bevon Lewis and Antonio Carlos Junior.

Do you think Anderson Silva will retire after fighting Uriah Hall?