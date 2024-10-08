UFC legend Anderson Silva proud of ‘Little brother’ Khalil Rountree Jr: ‘You are a giant’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Anderson Silva has heaped praise on Khalil Rountree following his title fight loss to compatriot, Alex Pereira at UFC 307 over the course of last weekend, describing the light heavyweight striker as a “giant” following his valiant performance.

Headlining his first promotional event last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Khalil Rountree suffered an eventual fourth round TKO loss to former two-weight champion, Pereira — with the Sao Paulo native successfully defending his 205 pound for the third time in just seven months.

Anderson Silva heaps praise on Khalil Rountree after UFC 307 loss

And seeing his winning spree halted as a result, Rountree, who still retains the number eight rank at light heavyweight in the newly updated rankings despite his knockout defeat, was heaped with praise from former middleweight icon, Silva — who labelled him as his “little brother”.

“I could say countless things about this incredible battle between these two giants,” Anderson Silva said of Alex Pereira’s title fight with Khalil Rountree in a post on his official Instagram account. “In my opinion, the perfect world would be not seeing my brother and friend fighting. But on the other hand, that’s how the sport is. Alex, you were impeccable, on an incredible rise. Congratulations, my friend.”

THIS PHOTO 🥶 #UFC307



WHAT AN INCREDIBLE EFFORT FROM KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. 👏



📸: Jeff Bottari pic.twitter.com/WhxVrBEyXx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 6, 2024

“As for my little brother Khalil, I am so proud of you, my brother,” Silva continued. “Thank you so much for being part of my life. Those who know your story know who you truly are: you are a giant. You walk away from this battle as a winner because you showed that fighting at a high level is not for just anyone. Congratulations to both of you. May GOD bless you both.”

Likely set to take some time away from the Octagon amid his litany of injuries suffered at UFC 307, Syndicate MMA staple, Rountree has, however, already been linked with a slew of potential high-stakes matches with the likes of former champions, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill.