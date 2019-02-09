Anderson Silva & Israel Adesanya Get Emotional At UFC 234 Weigh-In

Both Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya made weight and then nearly came to tears earlier today at the UFC 234 weigh-ins.

Veteran play by play commentator Jon Anik asked Silva what seemed to be a very mundane question. In return, a choked up ‘Spider’ struggled to get his words out. The moment went on for some time. Watch the awkward moment below:

And if that wasn’t a strange enough situation, when Anik asked “Stylebender” a similar question, Adesanya struggled at times to keep his composure. In typical “Stylebender” fashion, however, Adesanya switched gears and proclaimed he is about to lay his hands on his idol.

You can watch that play out.

UFC 234 takes place Saturday night (Feb. 9, 2019) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Silva and Adesanya will do battle in the co-main event of the evening.