Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is just days removed from his vicious knockout over Tito Ortiz in his latest boxing fight, and he’s already looking at a step up in competition against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather.

Silva has two wins in the ring so far in 2021, with a split-decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to go with his first-round knockout of Ortiz. Many felt that Ortiz could give Silva a lot of issues with his size and durability, but that proved to be completely false.

Silva’s longtime boxing coach, Luiz Dorea, recently spoke to AG Fight in an interview and endorsed Mayweather as Silva’s next potential challenge in the boxing world.

“I think the one fight that should happen was between Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva,” Dorea said. “One of the greatest boxing athletes against one of the greatest MMA in the world. I think I could have a deal. These fights against YouTubers can happen too because Anderson wants something that motivates him. We will have good news soon.”

Silva had previously been rumored to face the controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, although negotiations never materialized. Silva went on to blast through Ortiz which opened the conversation up to tougher challenges for him in the ring.

Mayweather fought Paul in a boxing exhibition this summer, with no winner named. However, Paul was considered the unofficial winner for lasting a full fight with one of the greatest of all time.

Silva barely broke a sweat in his last fight with Ortiz, bobbing and weaving through a barrage of punches to set up the knockout blow. As of right now, it’s unclear as to whether or not Mayweather will return to the sport that he once dominated as a multiple-division world champion.

