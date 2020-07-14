Anderson Silva Back In Training Following Knee Surgery (Video)

Spread the word!













Anderson Silva is gearing up for his return to the Octagon.

“The Spider” hasn’t competed since May last year after suffering a knee injury in his TKO defeat to Jared Cannonier. Silva would only undergo surgery for a stem cell procedure a year later.

However, he has now been cleared to train as his manager Jorge Guimaraes shared some footage of him throwing punches and kicks.

You can watch it below:

Interestingly, the location for the video on Instagram was posted as Yas Island. There is no confirmation as to whether he is actually there for the Fight Island events or simply training at home.

Regardless, the former middleweight king is eager to complete his UFC deal as it currently has two fights remaining. The only question is who he could face. UFC president Dana White isn’t sure and ruled out a super fight with Conor McGregor.

However, Chael Sonnen had some suggestions.

Who do you think Silva should face in his return?