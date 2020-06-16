Dana White Admits He Doesn’t Know How To Match Anderson Silva

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has admitted he doesn’t know how to match former middleweight champion Anderson Silva anymore. The Brazilian knockout artist is coming to the end of his career and hasn’t fought since suffering a quick TKO loss to Jared Cannonier in May 2019.

Silva still has two fights remaining on his contract and is keen to compete. ‘The Spider recently called for a fight with MMA superstar Conor McGregor who has previously named him the greatest of all-time. Although the Irishman has since announced his retirement from fighting leaving Silva without a viable opponent.

Speaking recently to ESPN White admitted he is struggling to arrange Silva’s final UFC fights as a lot goes into the process with a fighter like him.

“I don’t know,” White said. “I honestly don’t know what to do with his last two fights. When Anderson’s really ready to fight, we’ll sit down and look at it, and we’ll figure out what we thinks makes sense for him next. There’s a lot of things that goes into the decision-making process with an Anderson Silva. His age, what he gets paid – all that stuff’s important.”

One option that briefly seemed viable was a fight between Silva and former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. The pair agreed to fight over social media but White isn’t a fan of that match-up, he said.

“I’m not crazy about it. You’ve got a guy that fought at 145 pounds and a guy that’s in the conversation for the GOAT at 185 pounds and walks around at 210, 215. It’s not a big fight that really means something. I like making fights that mean something, so I’m not crazy about that fight.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Silva who held the middleweight title from 2006-2013 is considered an all-time great by pretty much anyone who knows the sport. In recent years he has struggled for form and has just one win in his past five fights. He will be hoping for a least two more wins before calling time on his Hall of Fame career.

Who do you think Dana White should match Anderson Silva against for his final two fights?