Anderson Silva Undergoes Knee Procedure, Plans On Fulfilling Final Two UFC Fights

Spread the word!













Anderson Silva will be returning to training soon.

The former middleweight king hasn’t competed since suffering a TKO defeat to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 in May last year.

In that bout, “The Spider” collapsed on the canvas following a vicious leg kick to his right knee. Although there was no fracture or ligament damage at the time, Silva decided to undergo a stem cell procedure on his knee nearly a year later as revealed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

The recovery period will be approximately two weeks as Silva will then return to training and look to honor the remainder of his UFC contract which has two fights left.

“Anderson Silva, 45, underwent a Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure on his right knee today,” Helwani wrote. “This had been planned with his medical team for a while, and according to his team, he was looking for a good time to take 2 weeks off his training regimen to undergo the Stem Cell procedure.

“Recovery will be short — they said probably two weeks — and he will resume training afterwards. He has two fights left on his deal and wants to honor those and then will assess his future. No fight lined up yet.”

Recovery will be short — they said probably two weeks — and he will resume training afterwards. He has two fights left on his deal and wants to honor those and then will assess his future. No fight lined up yet. (📷 @jgjoia) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 6, 2020

Silva will have no shortage of potential opponents whenever he is ready to return. And one unique matchup could come in the form of fellow ex-middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Who do you want to see Silva face next?