Anderson Silva Admits Jon Jones Would Beat Him In Their Primes

There’s been a lot of discussion about a prospective super fight between Anderson Silva and Jon Jones over the years. However, it’s never really come close to taking place, and it’s not going to. ‘The Spider’ has repeatedly said the two are friends. And now, heading into his return at UFC 234, Silva admits Jones would have beat him in their respective primes.

The MMA legend was recently asked by ESPN Brazil who would win a match-up between them. Silva took little time to admit Jones would have beat him. He considers “Bones” a little brother and the future of MMA:

“Jon Jones. He’s an excellent fighter. I consider him like a younger brother and I believe he is the evolution of this sport.”

Not The GOAT Quite Yet

Jones is undoubtedly one of the most talented fighters to ever compete in MMA. He’d almost certainly be considered the greatest fighter of all-time if not for his many outside-the-cage issues. The jury’s still out on Jones. He just isn’t considered the greatest quite yet. That conversation often boils down to a decision between Silva, Demetrious Johnson, Daniel Cormier, and Georges St-Pierre because of “Bones'” repeated troubles.

True, Silva has had his own issues with drug tests. It’s definitely marred his spot on the GOAT conversation as a result. But he also still owns the longest title reign in UFC history, the longest win streak at 16, and a host of other impressive records. He’s up there with the best if he’s not the outright best.

Ask him, however, and he’ll tell you he’s not the best Brazilian fighter of all-time. That honor belongs to another Brazilian legend, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, in his view:

“First, because he is a guy who has excelled in this sport and has given a lot to many people, including me, in this sport,” Silva said. “So I consider him to be the best Brazilian fighter of all time.”

“Minotauro” is an MMA legend, that much cannot be denied. He’s just not quite on the level of Silva in terms of overall accomplishments. Few are. ‘The Spider’ will have a chance to shock the MMA world when he takes on surging contender Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of Saturday’s (February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Melbourne, Australia.

With an unlikely win, Silva will reportedly receive a shot at the middleweight title. But even if he were to somehow win back his long-held title, don’t expect to see him ever fight Jones.