Chris Eubank Jr. Slaps Conor Benn With An Egg!? What Happened?

Ahead of their massive grudge fight in April, tension has reached a fever pitch between Chris Eubank Jr. and rival, Conor Benn — withthe two engaging in a brawl during last night’s press conference, after the former slapped Benn with an egg — shattering it all over his face.

Eubank Jr., the current IBO middleweight champion, won his title back in October, landing an eventual seventh round knockout win over Kamil Szeremeta in the Middle East.

And setting up a title fight with Benn in the ring following the pairing, Eubank Jr. initially was slated to return against his bitter enemy back in 2022, until the former was pulled from the event after testing positive for a banned substance in the days before their grudge meeting in England.

Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn with egg during tense face-off

However, now set to headline a massive card in April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the capital, Eubank Jr. and Benn have reignited their tense war-of-words overnight, during a brutal pre-fight press conference overnight.

And likely to potentially earn a title super fight with current super middleweight gold holder, Canelo Alvarez in their return with a victory in April — Eubank Jr. and Benn shared a ferocious face-off, with the former slapping Benn in the face with an egg in hand, splattering it all over him.

Attempting to physically attack Eubank Jr. in the aftermath of the altercation, Benn was restrained by officials and security personnel — visibly angered by the act from his bitter rival.

Worried about the staging of a planned press event tomorrow night in the UK, Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn — who was the subject of verbal onslaughts from Eubank Jr. overnight, questioned if the media event could actually go ahead as planned.

“B*tch move,” Eddie Hearn told DAZN. In a separate interview with Sky Sports, he said: “He (Chris Eubank Jr.) came on stage with an egg. I thought it was glass. The noise and the way it shattered was like a glass. We don’t know what’s happened. All I’m saying now, all bets are off. If you bump into Nigel Benn in the next 10 minutes, watch yourself.

“The thing is with Eubank is that everything is pre-mediated,” Hearn explained. “He’s sat there at night and thought ‘I’m going to hit him round the face with an egg’. Some might find it funny. Imagine you in a head to head right now, the police would be looking for you.”