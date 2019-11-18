Amateur MMA Fighter Saeideh Aletaha Dies Following Brain Injury

Spread the word!













Amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Saeideh Aletaha has died following a brain injury during a match.

The 26-year-old was competing at a Fast and Furious Fight Series (FFS) event in Southampton, England on Saturday night. However, she collapsed in the ring during the event and was taken to Southampton General Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, she died the following day.

“All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time,” an FFS statement read.

“But, it can and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a Doctor, and full medical cover through out with Doctor, Paramedic and Ambulance on site alongside our experienced team of staff with numerous first aiders, safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal.”

Aletaha was an Iranian product design engineer who lived in Salisbury. Following the unfortunate news, tributes poured out for her with one of them coming from Southampton-based gym Lookborai:

“Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that one of our team mates unfortunately suffered an injury leaving her in a critical condition that she tragically will not recover from,” their Facebook post read. “Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul. Her dedication to the sport was 110% traveling miles every day just to train.

“She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become apart of the family and will be sorely missed.”

According to Sky News, “more than 30 members” went to visit her in the hospital which was a “testament to her popularity” among her peers.