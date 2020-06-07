Amanda Nunes Wants A Break From Fighting To Enjoy Her ‘Perfect’ Life

Spread the word!













Dual weight champion Amanda Nunes says she is looking forward to a break from fighting after making history in her featherweight title defence against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Nunes dominated her Canadian opponent over five rounds to become the first fighter ever to hold two belts and defend them both too.

Speaking post-fight the Brazilian said she was happy to go the five rounds against the toughest fighter at featherweight.

“I want to do that. I want to go five rounds with the most tough girls,” Nunes said. “Tonight, I proved it. I know Felicia is the toughest girl in this division. I know she’s going to handle exactly what she did tonight. I just want to prove it. I can go to six rounds, not only five anymore. (I want to) laugh and enjoy being in there. Tonight was amazing – amazing.

“Everything that we work on (me and my coach), I was able to put in there. That was making me laugh. (It wasn’t) because I was hurting her. It’s because I was able to put together everything we trained. Every fighter wants to do that. I want to train and put it in there. A lot of people can’t, and it’s frustrating.”

As the post-fight press conference continued Nunes revealed she is unlikely to compete again in 2020 and will instead take time out to heal up from injuries and enjoy her perfect life with fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff who is pregnant with their first child together.

“(I need) a break for sure,” Nunes said. “I have to see what’s going on with my legs. I always get hurt with this leg. I don’t know what’s going on. My baby is coming. In three months she’s going to be here. I have to organize a lot of things – her room. I have to do a lot of things, and I really need a break right now.

“… (My life is) perfect, living this fun ride and the joy every single day. Be a good person. Life will give you back.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)