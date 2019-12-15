Amanda Nunes Dominates Germaine de Randamie – UFC 245 Highlights

Amanda Nunes remains a two-weight UFC champion.
Nunes successfully defended her women’s bantamweight title after a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Saturday.
“The Lioness” utilized a wrestling game throughout the five rounds and although she did suffer a slight scare when de Randamie locked in a triangle armbar choke, Nunes was mostly untroubled during the 25 minutes.
With that, she improved to 19-4 and has now won an impressive 10 fights in a row to further consolidate her place as the greatest women’s fighter of all time.
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of Nunes’ performance?
