Amanda Nunes Dominates Germaine de Randamie – UFC 245 Highlights

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Nunes De Randamie
Amanda Nunes remains a two-weight UFC champion.

Nunes successfully defended her women’s bantamweight title after a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Saturday.

“The Lioness” utilized a wrestling game throughout the five rounds and although she did suffer a slight scare when de Randamie locked in a triangle armbar choke, Nunes was mostly untroubled during the 25 minutes.

With that, she improved to 19-4 and has now won an impressive 10 fights in a row to further consolidate her place as the greatest women’s fighter of all time.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of Nunes’ performance?

