Undisputed two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes has admitted that she contemplated retiring from mixed martial arts competition following her stunning upset submission loss to Julianna Peña back in December 2021, initially telling her former coach, Din Thomas that she was “done” with the sport whilst still in the Octagon.

Nunes, the current undisputed bantamweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently recaptured bantamweight spoils against Peña in July of last year at UFC 277, turning in a dominant unanimous decision victory in the pair’s championship rematch.

However, prior to that, Nunes had co-headlined UFC 269 the December prior in a bantamweight title fight against Peña, turning in a dominant opening round performance, before dropping her title in arguably the biggest upset loss in the history of the organization.

Initially slated to headline UFC 289 next month against Peña in the pair’s trilogy rubber match, fractured ribs have ruled the former champion from contention, with Nunes instead drawing Irene Aldana in a title fight in British Columbia in the promotion’s return to Canadian soil.

Amanda Nunes reflects on debilitating loss to Julianna Peña

However, reflecting on her shocking submission defeat at the hands of The Ultimate Fighter victor, Peña, Nunes admitted that she had seriously contemplated retiring from the sport.

“You know, I was very confused,” Amanda Nunes told ESPN during a recent interview. “Losing my belt was crazy, but at the same time, I always said something was wrong. I saw Din [Thomas] right in the arena, and I give him a hug. I looked at him and said, ‘I think I’m done.’ We looked at each other and he [said], ‘Are you sure?’”



“I drove back home, was putting my thoughts together… I was sad for a couple moments in the camp, and when I put everything together, and me and Nina (Nunes) talked,” Amanda Nunes explained. “I was like, ‘I can not leave my belt with Julianna (Peña). It can be someone else but her.’ She did’t deserve that belt. She didn’t do anything to really deserve [and] hold that belt.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Last competing at the featherweight limit back in March 2021, Nunes turned in a dominant opening round submission win over Megan Anderson, submitting the Gold Coast native with a first round triangle armbar stoppage at the UFC Apex facility.