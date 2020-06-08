Amanda Nunes Leads UFC 250 Salaries With $500,000 Payday

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes unsurprisingly went home with the biggest paycheck at UFC 250.

Nunes enjoyed a lopsided decision victory over Felicia Spencer this past weekend to defend her women’s featherweight title.

She was already guaranteed $350,000 to show and the win earned her a $150,000 bonus to come away with $500,000 in total. Spencer, meanwhile, earned $125,000 for her effort.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was the second-highest earner on the night for his emphatic knockout of Raphael Assuncao.

“No Love” earned $130,000 to show and an additional $130,000 as a win bonus. He also received a $50,000 performance of the night bonus to take his total earnings to $310,000. Assuncao only took home $79,000 on the other hand.

Full UFC 250 Salaries

Here are the full salaries which includes performance bonuses. Sponsorship money, locker room bonuses and pay-per-view cuts are not included:

Amanda Nunes: $500,000 (includes $150,000 win bonus) def. Felicia Spencer: $125,000

Aljamain Sterling: $202,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus and $50,000 performance of the night bonus) def. Cory Sandhagen: $80,000

Cody Garbrandt: $310,000 (includes $130,000 win bonus and $50,000 performance of the night bonus) def. Raphael Assuncao: $79,000

Neil Magny: $158,000 (includes $79,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Rocco Martin: $48,000

Sean O’Malley: $130,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus and $50,000 performance of the night bonus) def. Eddie Wineland: $46,000

Alex Caceres: $116,000 (includes $58,000 win bonus) def. Chase Hooper: $27,000

Ian Heinisch: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $33,000

Cody Stamann: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Brian Kelleher: $33,000

Maki Pitolo: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Charles Byrd: $12,000

Alex Perez: $130,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus and $50,000 performance of the night bonus) def. Jussier Formiga: $98,000

Devin Clark: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Alonzo Menifield: $14,000

Herbert Burns: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Evan Dunham: $60,000

What do you think of the UFC 250 salaries?