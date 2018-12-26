Quote: Amanda Nunes Is Women’s MMA GOAT With Win Over Cyborg

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has a chance to solidify her legacy in the co-main event of UFC 232 this weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018).

Nunes will step into the Octagon against featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at The Forum in Inglewood, California this weekend. “The Lioness” is challenging her fellow Brazilian countrywoman for the 145-pound championship.

Should she emerge victorious, she’ll become the first woman in UFC history to hold two titles in different weight classes simultaneously. Recently, Nunes’ fiancee and training partner Nina Ansaroff spoke to MMA Fighting about the upcoming contest. Ansaroff said that, should Nunes win this weekend, there’s no disputing that she’s the greatest of all time (GOAT) in women’s MMA history:

”Of course, no doubt about it,” Ansaroff said. “There will be no doubt in her being the greatest female fighter of all-time when she wins in December.

”From the minute that we decided that it would be a good idea, we were just trying to make it happen. And it’s finally here. They finally agreed on a date, and I’m excited for Amanda to show everybody the reason why she wanted to do this.”

It’s hard to argue with Ansaroff’s assessment. Nunes has wins over some of the biggest stars in women’s MMA history. She picked up back-to-back first-round finishes over pioneers such as Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey. She has also gone the distance with a fighter the caliber of Valentina Shevchenko, the current UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Should she find a way to defeat, arguably, the most feared striker in the history of women’s MMA, it will be hard to argue that Nunes isn’t the GOAT of women in the sport’s history.