Amanda Nunes Contemplates Retirement ‘There’s Nothing Else To Be Done’

Dual weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes is currently considering retiring from MMA after beating top featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Speaking at the post-fight press conference Nunes revealed she is planning on taking some time off to enjoy her growing family, she said.

“(I need) a break for sure. I have to see what’s going on with my legs. I always get hurt with this leg. I don’t know what’s going on. My baby is coming. In three months she’s going to be here. I have to organize a lot of things – her room. I have to do a lot of things, and I really need a break right now. (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Just over a week later and Nunes seems to have changed her tune and is now contemplating calling it a career. Speaking on Brazilian TV show Esporte Espetacular the double-champion seemed open to retirement, she said.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted. I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too.

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

‘The Lioness’ is currently without any obvious challenger at featherweight or bantamweight. She has beat the likes of Ronda Rousey, Germaine De Randamie (x2), Meisha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko (x2), Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. Will she stick around? Only time will tell…

Do you think Amanda Nunes should retire from MMA?