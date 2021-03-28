Dana White’s Contender Series alum, ‘Atomic’ Alonzo Menifield has snapped his two-fight skid — submitting promotional debutante, Fabio Cherant with a quickfire opening round Von Flue choke.

Racing across the Octagon to engage with the now 7-2, Cherant, Menifield almost gave up his neck to standing guillotine, before scoring a notable takedown, as Cherant continued to hang onto the front choke as Menifield worked to half guard. Maintaining position, Menifield began to work toward that Von Flue, eventually forcing the tap from Cherant who was left with nowhere to go as faced either Menifield on one side, or the Octagon fence on the other.

Below, check out the highlights from Menifield’s timely submission success over Cherant.

Von Flue! Von Preux!



Whatever you call it – @AlonzoMenifield just got it done 😱 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/1eLTs11ZZY — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021

Big smiles close the prelims!



⏱ @AlonzoMenifield with a quick night in the office. #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/ETuTXy9q2b — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021