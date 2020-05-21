Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen Slated For UFC 250

Spread the word!













A pivotal bantamweight encounter between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen appears to be in the works for UFC 250 on June 6.

Sterling recently claimed he was confident in his chances of fighting for the bantamweight title next assuming Henry Cejudo was serious about his retirement. Either it appears Cejudo isn’t or Sterling has decided to face Sandhagen in the meantime as as multiple sources have confirmed the fight to MMA Fighting.

Sterling also posted a photo on Twitter stating that he’s signed a contract for UFC 250.

“Funk Bandits, it’s official! My contract is signed! Quarantine beard and mustache are in prime form! Let’s get FUNKY!”

Sterling was originally set to face Sandhagen at UFC San Diego this month anyway until the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the event.

Sterling vs. Sandhagen Potential Title Eliminator

“Funkmaster” is currently on a four-fight winning streak with his most recent victory coming over Pedro Munhoz.

Sandhagen, meanwhile, is undefeated in the UFC with a 5-0 record that includes notable victories over John Lineker and Raphael Assuncao. The winner of the fight could stake a claim at the bantamweight title next.

UFC 250 is slated to take place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. It will be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

