Aljamain Sterling: O’Malley Took ‘The Jake Paul Route’ to the Title, Blames UFC for Favoritism

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has taken a shot at Sean O’Malley ahead of the latter’s clash with Aljamain’s close friend Merab Dvalishvili.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is a pretty divisive figure. He knows how to get people worked up and, over the years, he’s gotten pretty good at it. In addition to that, he’s probably one of the most marketable fighters that we’ve ever seen in mixed martial arts.

For the longest time, many fans were convinced that there was a limit to what he could achieve in the sport. Alas, in what felt like the blink of an eye, he was able to rise to the top and become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

He did so by defeating and knocking out the aforementioned Aljamain Sterling. Now, in a recent interview, Funk Master has had a few harsh words for Suga.

Aljamain Sterling voices Sean O’Malley frustration

“He fights one ranked guy and gets a title shot, split decision, all be it. This is not me hating; this is calling a spade a spade. He was supposed to fight me next, which would give me enough time to prepare… UFC wanted to give him the best opportunity they could to become a world champion by hindering and stacking the deck against his opponent. It’s like the Jake Paul route—stacking the deck so you get these highlights and favorable matchups and these wins to look as good as you do.

Quotes via Sportskeeda

It doesn’t feel like the feud between these two is ever going to fully subside. Alas, they are both heading in different directions for the time being.

Sean O’Malley faces a huge test in the form of Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC next month. On the flip side, you’ve got Aljamain Sterling, who is striving to become a two-weight world champion with his latest pursuit coming at featherweight.