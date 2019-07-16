Aljamain Sterling Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ On Urijah Faber Title Shot Talk

Spread the word!













Count Aljamain Sterling as someone who is unhappy with Urijah Faber asking for a title shot. “The California Kid” returned on Saturday at UFC Sacramento and TKO’d Ricky Simon in just 46 seconds to show his comeback is for real.

Following the fight, Faber called out champion Henry Cejudo after the champ-champ called him out after UFC 238 where he won the vacant bantamweight title. The two have been going back-and-forth, and it seems like momentum is building up for the pair to fight. But, top bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling is not happy about it:

“‘I usually don’t do this but when I do, it’s to stop the bullsh*t’”, Sterling said via his Facebook fan page. “Back to business! Your title challenger is here! Faber, great finish, but you need to at least beat someone in the Top 10. I’ll handle CeDooDoo, aka Triple Chump from here!”

Sterling is coming off of a decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238 to extend his winning streak to four. The win should have put him in line for a title shot. Yet, that may not be the case anymore as it appears Faber may have jumped the queue.

Currently, Cejudo is out with an injury and is reportedly sidelined until 2020, and who he will fight when he returns is unknown.

Who do you think Henry Cejudo should defend the bantamweight title against?