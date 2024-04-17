Aljamain Sterling admits he was weighing up retirement if he lost at UFC 300: ‘I was probably done’

Receiving stark criticizm for his performance en route to a dominant shutout win over Calvin Kattar in his featherweight debut at UFC 300 over the course of last weekend, former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling claims he was going to retire from MMA if he lost.

Sterling, a former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, made his first outing inside the Octagon over the weekend since his August knockout loss to Sean O’Malley in the pair’s heated title fight at 135lbs.

And making good on his first venture at the featherweight limit, Sterling took on fellow East Coast star, Kattar – turning in a one-sided unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over the Boston native, wrestling and grappling his way to a fist victory in the weight class.

Aljamain Sterling reveals potential retirement at UFC 300

Receiving some notable criticizm from a vocal section of the mixed martial arts community for his grappling and wrestling-heavy game plan en route to his triumph, Sterling, who has landed at number eight in the official featherweight pile, revealed a defeat at UFC 300 would have likely ended his tenure in the sport.

“I think if I had got my ass completely handed kicked by Calvin Kattar, I was probably done,” Aljamain Sterling told MMA Fighting. “And no one knew about that. I didn’t share those sentiments with anybody, even my fiancee. It’s just one of those things.”

“I mentioned to her like, ‘Well, if I can’t beat him (Kattar), I don’t know,” Aljamain Sterling explained. “But I didn’t really go into detail what that actually meant. I just kind of said like, ‘We’ll see what happens. I don’t know what’s going to happen’. That’s kind of the way I kept it with everybody.”

Eyeing a potential title-eliminator in his sophomore outing at the featherweight limit, Serra-Longo MMA staple, Sterling weighed up the chance to fight either Movsar Evloev in his return, if not a clash with former title challenger, Brian Ortega next.

