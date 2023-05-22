Expected to share the Octagon with surging contender, Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 later this year, undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has been described as the most dangerous 135lbs titleholder in Octagon history, by the Montana native’s head coach, Tim Welch.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 288 earlier this month, securing a close, split decision win over the returning former duel-weight champion, Henry Cejudo.

Off the back of the decision triumph, Sterling became the most successful bantamweight champion in the history of the UFC, becoming the first to secure three consecutive successful title defenses to boot.

Aljamain Sterling pumps the brakes on a UFC 292 fight with Sean O’Malley

Expected to face Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley at UFC 292 on August 19. in his next expected title defense – despite noting a slew of injuries he is currently dealing with, Sterling’s strengths have been lauded by Welch, who described him as the most dangerous bantamweight in UFC history.

“Stylistically, I think this is the most dangerous bantamweight champion there’s ever been,” Tim Welch told ESPN during a recent interview. “I really think that. He’s (Aljamain Sterling) so athletic, long and strong. He’s not just a good wrestler, he’s a good wrestler with good Jiu-Jitsu, and he’s very funky. He switches stances, throws spazzy things at you, he’s good at chaining his wrestling together – most dangerous bantamweight ever, in my opinion.”

“If you make one simple mistake, he’s going to be on your back the whole time,” Welch said of Aljamain Sterling. “His cardio has gotten better. He’s not only good at grappling, but MMA grappling. The timing is going to be right when he’s ready to start punching you, or advancing to half guard, or mounting and forcing you to give up your back. He’s very good physically and technically.”