Aljamain Sterling Extremely Confident He Can Beat Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling is riding high after an extremely impressive performance in his latest outing under the UFC banner.

Sterling beat Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). Now, he thinks he’s in line for a title shot.

As a result of this win, the rising prospect extended his win streak to four straight inside the Octagon. Thus, now, he believes it’s his time to get in the main event spotlight to challenge UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the 135-pound title.

This also comes after Cejudo won the vacant bantamweight title with a TKO over Marlon Moraes. Sterling believes he has all the tools to dethrone “Triple C” and become the division’s new champion:

“I think I possess all the talent in the world to compete with Henry,” Sterling told Luke Thomas during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “Henry is a tough dude, man. I think he is the pound-for-pound greatest combat athlete today. No one has done what he’s been able to accomplish. But, I will say this, when I beat him, ‘Henry Cedoodo,’ what does that make me?

“The pound-for-pound king. So that’s what I’m looking to get for my next title. So go out there, beat up Henry and I think I’ll be able to take that title. For some reason I always thought he’d have to defend his 135 title because he wouldn’t have to cut so much weight,” Sterling said. “But right now, I don’t there’s a clear number contender at 125. Maybe Joseph Benavidez?

“They fought already and he has a win over Henry. Maybe Jussier Formiga? But those guys are fighting each other. So, depending on the results of that, it’s going to be decided on what’s the more intriguing matchup. Hopefully it’s me. Hopefully they have a boring fight. That’s what I’m hoping for. I’m hoping I did enough to impress the UFC brass.”

Time will tell whether Sterling gets what he wants, as Cejudo has options. He can defend the bantamweight title or flyweight title next – each division with a number of contenders ready for their opportunity. Or, perhaps he goes up to featherweight and tries to capture a third title, as he hinted at this past weekend.