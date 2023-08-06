Attending last night’s headliner at UFC Fight Night Nashville between former opponent, Cory Sandhagen, and New England Cartel staple, Rob Font, undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has described the headlining bout as a “sh*t” – amid a wrestling-heavy display from Sandhagen, en route to a dominant judging win.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to take main event honors at UFC 292 next weekend in Boston, Massachusetts – taking on the surging Sean O’Malley in a fourth attempted title defense.

Earlier this year, Uniondale native, Aljamain Sterling managed to land a close, split decision win over former undisputed flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo in Newark, New Jersey – becoming the first gold holder in the division’s history to land three successful title defenses in the UFC.

Aljamain Sterling blasts Cory Sandhagen’s victory at UFC Nashville

And with a keen eye on last night’s headliner between former opponent, Sandhagen, and Font – Sterling described the pairing as “sh*t” – likely criticizing a wrestling and grappling-heavy display from the surging former foe.

“Respectfully, this fight was sh*t,” Aljamain Sterling posted on his official X account.

Respectfully, this fight was shit. #UFCNashville — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 6, 2023

Sharing the Octagon with Colorado back in June 2020 in a bantamweight title-eliminator, Serra-Longo MMA staple, Sterling managed to land his first title charge off the back of a stunning opening round submission win over Sandhagen – submitting the latter in less than two minutes with a blistering rear-naked choke.

Receiving significant criticizm for his performance against short-notice replacement, Font, Sandhagen, who was originally booked to fight the streaking, Umar Nurmagomedov, revealed he suffered a tricep injury in the early goings of last night’s main event in Tennessee – sporting a sling around his right arm and shoulder following his unanimous decision triumph.

Last night’s victory came as Sandhagen’s third on the trot – prior to a split decision win over Marlon Vera earlier this year, and a prior doctor’s stoppage win over Song Yadong last year in a headliner at the UFC Apex facility.