Cory Sandhagen extended his current win streak to three in a row with a dominant 25-minute masterclass against fellow top-ten-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font at UFC Nashville.

Over the course of the five-round affair, ‘The Sandman’ secured an impressive seven takedowns and almost 20 minutes of total control time. Though it wasn’t the most entertaining fight for the fans watching from the stands, it was a statement victory for Cory Sandhagen.

Official Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Following the bout, Sandhagen revealed that he tore his tricep in the opening round, which is what likely led to his wrestle-heavy approach to Saturday’s main event clash.

With another quality win on his resume, Sandhagen plans on making a trip to Boston later this month to take in the bantamweight world title fight between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O’Malley. Sandhagen plans on facing the winner in late 2023/early 2024.

Check Out Highlights From Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font at UFC Nashville Below: