Alistair Overeem Wants Rematch With Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Plans On Finishing Him

Spread the word!













Alistair Overeem wants a rematch with Jairzinho Rozenstruik to make things right.

Overeem is coming off an impressive come-from-behind victory over Walt Harris at UFC Florida this past weekend to make it three wins in his last four.

It might as well have been a four-fight win streak if not for the controversy in Overeem’s previous fight with Rozenstruik back in December.

Overeem: I Schooled Rozenstruik

“The Demolition Man” dominated Rozenstruik for majority of the fight but was knocked down in the last few seconds by a right hand. Although Overeem wasn’t knocked out — as he got back up to his feet right away — the referee called an end to the fight with Rozenstruik being awarded the TKO victory.

The former title challenger doesn’t seem too affected by the result. After all, he is still taking it as a victory given his performance.

But that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t like to run things back. If that is the case, he plans on finishing things this time as he did with Harris.

“I’m not dissatisfied about the Rozenstruik performance. … We schooled the guy,” Overeem told Sirius XM’s Fight Nation (via MMAJunkie). “We were up all five rounds, it was just like one, or actually it was two punches that he connected. In my opinion a wrong stoppage, the ref should have never jumped in and when he jumped in it was zero seconds left. I actually had thought that it was the end of the fight because I remember the click, click, last 10 seconds and then I got dropped, straight back to my feet and it was over.

“I thought I actually won that fight and then it was like hey (expletive), they stopped it, TKO? And then you have Rozenstruik talking about it. He KO’d me, he KO’d me. That guy got lucky and I would love to run it back with him because (if) I fight him again, I’m gonna finish him. One hundred percent.”

It’s certainly a fight that makes sense at this point given that Rozenstruik was recently knocked out by Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 earlier this month.

Would you like to see Overeem vs. Rozenstruik II?