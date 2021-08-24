Alistair Overeem is NOT a fan of professional wrestling.

On Monday, the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion appeared on The MMA Hour to announce his return to kickboxing, opposite GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven.

Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE this past weekend at SummerSlam.

The mere mention of his former foe’s name prompted Overeem to dive into his opinions on professional wrestling.

“The thing is with that whole wrestling thing, I watched it when I was 8, 9, 10 years old,” Overeem told Ariel HeLwani. “Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, huge fan of those guys. Honky Tonk Man. Great, funny. Andre The Giant. I stopped watching after that, so I’m not watching since [1992, 1993, 1994].

“And just recently, I started looking again on YouTube, and oh my God, this stuff is lame. It’s just lame what these guys are doing. It’s fake. It’s lame. It’s stupid. It’s gay. It doesn’t make any sense.

“It’s lame,” Overeem added when asked about the athleticism and entertainment aspects of professional wrestling. “It’s not even a sport. It’s just lame. It’s bad acting. It’s just lame. Sorry for all the fans of WWE, but I’m just being honest. I’m just giving my opinion. Free country, right? I think it’s lame, and because I hadn’t seen it for 20 years. I never watched Brock fight. I never watched CM Punk fight. I knew they were from WWE.”

‘The Demolition Man’ then turned his attention to CM Punk, who also returned to the WWE at SummerSlam, he said.

“Listen, why did nobody warn CM Punk what he was getting into? Of course, he can’t fight in the UFC. You should have been more honest. You should have warned that guy of what he was getting himself into.

“That man got mentally destroyed in the octagon. And if you look at his WWE stuff…I never watched his WWE stuff, but if you look at it, you can already predict it beforehand — this man is going to have a bad, bad experience in the UFC. He’s going to win, and he’s going to get somebody tougher, or he’s going to lose, and he’s not going to lose once — it’s always two or three times, and he could get hurt. That’s the even worse thing. He could have gotten really hurt.”

Do you agree with Alistair Overeem? Is professional wrestling lame?