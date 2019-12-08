Alistair Overeem Gets Lip Ripped Apart After Late KO Loss (Photos)

Spread the word!













Things did not go well for Alistair Overeem at UFC DC last night (Sat. December 7, 2019).

Overeem went five rounds with the undefeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Coming into the fight, Rozenstruik was undefeated, winning all his bouts via knockout or TKO. Rozenstruik put up mostly a striking battle with Overeem for nearly 25 minutes. Overeem was looking very tired with seconds left in the fight.

However, when things looked like they were going to the judges’ scorecards, Rozenstruik uncorked a hellacious overhand that stiffened Overeem and dropped him. Although Overeem got up quick, he stumbled badly and the referee stopped the fight. It was a spectacular performance from Rozenstruik.

Shortly after the fight, photos emerged online showing Rozenstruik had actually torn Overeem’s lip in half with the last knockout shot. Check it out here:

What do you think about Overeem getting his lip ripped in half? How did you feel about Rozenstruik’s performance?